    A showroom for BYD, China's biggest maker of electric vehicles, in Shanghai on April 10. The intense competition among the country’s huge number of startup carmakers has unsettled what had been a pillar of the economy in recent years. | QILAI SHEN / THE NEW YORK TIMES

It is one of the defining competitions of our age: The countries that can make batteries for electric cars will reap decades of economic and geopolitical advantages.

The only winner so far is China.

Despite billions in Western investment, China is so far ahead — mining rare minerals, training engineers and building huge factories — that the rest of the world may take decades to catch up.

