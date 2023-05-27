The suspect in a shooting and stabbing attack in Nagano Prefecture that resulted in a 12-hour standoff with police and left four people dead was referred to prosecutors Saturday.

Masanori Aoki, 31, had been arrested on suspicion of the murder of one policeman, who was killed along with another police officer who rushed to the scene in the city of Nakano, following a standoff at his home. The other fatalities were two local women whom he believed “said bad things about me,” according to police.

He was also quoted as telling the police that he killed the policemen over fears they would “shoot and kill me.”