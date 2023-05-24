China lashed out at Japan over Tokyo’s new export restrictions on some chipmaking technology and said it would take action to defend its interests, just days after it banned some domestic firms from using semiconductors from U.S.-based Micron Technology.

China “firmly opposes” Japan’s decision to impose curbs on the shipment of 23 types of chipmaking technology, an unnamed spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce said in a Tuesday statement. The action is an “abuse” of export control measures and goes against free trade and international trade regulations, the statement said.

The limits will “severely undermine the interests and rights of Chinese and Japanese companies and China-Japan trade and economic cooperation, damage the landscape of the global semiconductor industry, and impact industrial and supply chain security and stability,” it said. “China will reserve the right to take measures to firmly defend its lawful rights and interests.”