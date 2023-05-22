  • Beijing warned operators of key infrastructure against buying Micron's goods, saying it found 'relatively serious' cybersecurity risks in the company’s products sold in the country. | REUTERS
    Beijing warned operators of key infrastructure against buying Micron's goods, saying it found "relatively serious” cybersecurity risks in the company’s products sold in the country. | REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

China delivered the latest salvo in an escalating semiconductor war with the U.S., announcing that Micron Technology products have failed to pass a cybersecurity review in the country.

In a statement Sunday, Beijing warned operators of key infrastructure against buying the company’s goods, saying it found “relatively serious” cybersecurity risks in Micron products sold in the country.

The components caused “significant security risks to our critical information infrastructure supply chain,” which would affect national security, according to the statement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, or CAC.

