Shiga Prefecture is looking to attract patriotic Austrian tourists who may be interested in visiting Lake Biwa, given the revelation on social media that the shape of the spectacular body of water bears a resemblance to that of the European nation.

The Shiga Prefectural Government decided to set its promotional sights on Austria, spurred on by a Twitter post by the Austrian National Tourist Office’s Japanese-language account that pointed out Lake Biwa, Japan’s largest lake, and Austria “are to say the least, like two peas in a pod.”

The post has attracted around 5,000 likes and various positive comments since it was made on July 1, 2021.