Science ministers from the Group of Seven countries confirmed Saturday that inappropriate diversion of research results, including for military purposes, is a growing concern, with security risks mounting worldwide in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a joint statement released after their two-day meeting, the G7 ministers condemned Moscow’s aggression against its neighbor for threatening the international order based on the rule of law amid fears about the potential illicit diversion of weapons by Russia.

The science and technology representatives of the G7 gathered in Sendai to promote the global sharing of research benefits while safeguarding each member nation’s national and economic security.