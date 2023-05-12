Shannon Cummings, 53, has tried to push forward after her husband, Larry, a college professor, died of COVID-19 in March 2020.

She flew from her home in Michigan to Southern California to attend a Harry Styles concert with family members and friends. Twice a week, she meets with her group therapy classes. She started going out to lunch in public again — a step that took her years.

“We lost over a million people in the pandemic,” she said. “It doesn’t honor any of them to not live my life.”