    A hospital morgue worker prepares to move the body of a COVID-19 patient, in Los Angeles, in January 2021. In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 was the third most common cause of death, federal records show, after heart disease and cancer. | ISADORA KOSOFSKY / THE NEW YORK TIMES

Shannon Cummings, 53, has tried to push forward after her husband, Larry, a college professor, died of COVID-19 in March 2020.

She flew from her home in Michigan to Southern California to attend a Harry Styles concert with family members and friends. Twice a week, she meets with her group therapy classes. She started going out to lunch in public again — a step that took her years.

“We lost over a million people in the pandemic,” she said. “It doesn’t honor any of them to not live my life.”

