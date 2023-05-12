  • Travelers fill a shinkansen platform at Tokyo Station on May 6 during the Golden Week holidays. | KYODO
Crowds in 95% of major cities in Japan during the Golden Week holiday period increased from a year ago amid eased coronavirus measures, private sector data showed Thursday.

But while travel particularly boomed in regional areas, some commercial districts in major cities saw less crowding, indicating that the tourism industry has not yet fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to analysis based on the data.

Kyodo News analyzed the data from anonymous location information obtained by a smartphone application created by IT firm X-Locations.

