Japan’s parliament enacted a bill Wednesday permitting courts to approve the placing of GPS monitors on suspects to prevent international bail jumping, a move spurred by multiple cases such as the high-profile escape of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn.

It also approved, as part of criminal law reforms, measures to protect the anonymity of alleged victims of sexual and other crimes to prevent their personal information from being obtained by their assailants.

The use of GPS devices, which will begin within five years of the promulgation of the revised law, comes despite some opposition on the basis they are potentially an impingement on privacy.