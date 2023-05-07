While the coronation of King Charles III was a deeply religious and steeped in the Protestant Church of England, attempts were made to make it more accessible and relevant to the general public.

The planners tried to make the ceremonial event more representative of modern Britain by involving other religions and people from a wider variety of backgrounds.

But for some critics, the changes were not enough and it would have been preferable for Britain to ditch the coronation altogether for a secular ceremony and venue instead.