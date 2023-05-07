Ishikawa Prefecture remained on high alert over the weekend for aftershocks and rain after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 hit the region Friday, leaving one dead and around 35 people injured.

As rain fell and smaller temblors continued to shake the prefecture following the magnitude 6.5 quake that hit Suzu on the tip of the Noto Peninsula on Friday afternoon, the municipality issued evacuation orders for over 1,600 residents from roughly 740 households in the city and warned of landslides.

Six buildings collapsed, and more than 120 households experienced water outages. Landslides and road depressions were confirmed in Suzu following the quake.