Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, have reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the rules-based international order amid Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and China’s growing military and economic clout.

During talks Friday at Singapore’s Changi Airport following a six-day visit to Africa, Kishida told Lee that negotiations on a deal that would allow the transfer of defense equipment and technology between the two countries are making progress, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

“We want to strengthen security and defense cooperation,” Kishida was quoted as saying, while also calling for deepening cooperation in areas such as start-ups and building resilient supply chains.