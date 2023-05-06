  • Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong meets Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for lunch on Friday. | SINGAPORE MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION / VI AFP-JIJI
    Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong meets Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for lunch on Friday. | SINGAPORE MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION / VI AFP-JIJI

  KYODO

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, have reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the rules-based international order amid Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and China’s growing military and economic clout.

During talks Friday at Singapore’s Changi Airport following a six-day visit to Africa, Kishida told Lee that negotiations on a deal that would allow the transfer of defense equipment and technology between the two countries are making progress, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

“We want to strengthen security and defense cooperation,” Kishida was quoted as saying, while also calling for deepening cooperation in areas such as start-ups and building resilient supply chains.

