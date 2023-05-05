  • The Supreme Court in New Delhi in September 2018. India had more than 40 million cases pending in lower courts last year. | REUTERS
    The Supreme Court in New Delhi in September 2018. India had more than 40 million cases pending in lower courts last year. | REUTERS

LONDON/BOGOTA/LOS ANGELES – Indian High Court judge Anoop Chitkara has ruled over thousands of cases. But when he refused bail to a man accused of assault and murder, he turned to ChatGPT to help justify his reasoning.

He is among a growing number of justices using artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots to assist them in rulings, with supporters saying the tech can streamline court processes while critics warn it risks bias and injustice.

“AI cannot replace a judge … However, it has immense potential as an aid in judicial processes,” said Chitkara.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW