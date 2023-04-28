To reach his farm, Mohammad Mohasin has an unusual commute. The 40-year-old either rows in a wooden canoe or swims to the field of crops — which is floating in a body of water in Barisal, a southern region of Bangladesh.

Tomatoes, pumpkins, potatoes, beans, eggplants and cucumbers are among the produce that he cultivates in curiously green, buoyant rows.

“If I grew these on a normal field, the floods would destroy them,” says Mohasin, a third-generation farmer of the floating gardens, known locally as dhap. “But when the water levels rise here, so does my garden.”