The ruling bloc and two opposition parties agreed Thursday to revise a controversial bill that, if passed, would amend an immigration law enabling authorities to deport individuals who apply repeatedly for refugee status.

Following the agreement, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito, along with the two opposition parties, are seeking to vote on the bill as early as Friday at the Lower House committee on judicial affairs, lawmakers said.

The bill, designed to resolve issues surrounding Japan’s “detention-centered” model of immigration policy, is expected to enact the legislation by the end of the ongoing parliamentary session through June, despite the opposition of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP).