The Japanese government will provide chipmaker Rapidus with an additional subsidy of ¥260 billion ($1.9 billion) for a new factory to be built in Hokkaido in an effort to boost domestic chip production, the industry minister said Tuesday.

The government had already announced a subsidy of ¥70 billion to the chipmaker for development purposes, bringing the total amount of government support for Rapidus to ¥330 billion. Rapidus was established through an initial ¥7.3 billion investment by Toyota Motor, Sony Group and six other major Japanese companies last year.

Rapidus plans to set up a trial production line in 2025 and begin mass-producing advanced semiconductors by 2027 in partnership with U.S. tech giant IBM.