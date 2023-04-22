Two more Self-Defense Forces aircraft have left for Djibouti, the Defense Ministry said Saturday, as Japan prepares to evacuate its nationals from Sudan, where military clashes are ongoing.

A total of 63 Japanese citizens, including embassy staff, were in Sudan as of Wednesday, a government official said earlier.

A C-2 transport aircraft and a KC-767 aerial refueling plane will join a C-130 transport airplane that left Japan on Friday to stand by in Djibouti, where the SDF has a base as part of an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden.