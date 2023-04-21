The Ground Self-Defense Force announced Friday that Lt. Gen. Yuichi Sakamoto, the commanding general of the GSDF’s 8th Division, was one of the five people confirmed dead after a helicopter went down in waters off Okinawa’s Miyako Island with 10 aboard.

The announcement comes more than two weeks after the chopper crash.

In his position as commander of the GSDF’s 8th Division, Sakamoto had overseen troops responsible for defending Kumamoto, Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures. The division is one of the rapid deployment divisions that would be dispatched to Japan’s southwestern islands in the event of a contingency.