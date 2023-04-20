  • A J-20 stealth fighter jet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force performs at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Guangdong province, China, in November. | CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS
    A J-20 stealth fighter jet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force performs at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Guangdong province, China, in November. | CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS

The U.S. has enjoyed superiority in military technology since the end of the Cold War. But this edge is being rapidly eroded by its main rival, China, which seems determined to become a global leader in technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) that could potentially revolutionize warfare.

As Beijing focuses on a defense strategy for what it calls the “new era,” the aim is to integrate these innovations into the People’s Liberation Army, creating a “world-class” force that offsets U.S. conventional military supremacy in the Indo-Pacific and tilts the balance of power.

How important AI has become for China’s national security and military ambitions was highlighted by President Xi Jinping during the 20th Party Congress last October, where he emphasized Beijing’s commitment to AI development and “intelligent warfare” — a reference to AI-enabled military systems.

