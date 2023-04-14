Japanese women may have doubled their income over the past 20 years, but they still earn only a quarter of what men are paid, according to government data.

The average female monthly income was ¥83,896 ($630) per month in February, according to a survey of households by the Statistics Bureau of Japan released this month. While that’s nearly twice what they were earning per month in 2000, that’s far less than the average ¥345,645 salary for male workers, it showed.

Japan has championed working women as the answer to the country’s shrinking population and lackluster economy, but around 70% of female workers are employed in part-time or nonpermanent jobs, which often mean lower pay and fewer opportunities for advancement. Economic uncertainties have meant more companies are shifting away from lifetime employment practices, but 63% of male workers are still employed in full-time positions.