Nissan is developing growth plans in areas such as software and electric vehicles independent of Renault as the automakers work to finalize terms of a sharply limited alliance, said seven people with knowledge of the matter.

Japan’s third-biggest automaker by sales is seeking a partner outside the auto industry to develop software that connects vehicles to cloud-based services, two people involved in discussions said, without elaborating on candidates. That would address a relative weakness for Nissan as it tries to make cars “smarter and more connected,” one of the people said.

It is also working on an expanded strategy for all-battery and plug-in EVs for North American and Asian markets that will be for Nissan alone, they said.