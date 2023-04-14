Nissan is developing growth plans in areas such as software and electric vehicles independent of Renault as the automakers work to finalize terms of a sharply limited alliance, said seven people with knowledge of the matter.
Japan’s third-biggest automaker by sales is seeking a partner outside the auto industry to develop software that connects vehicles to cloud-based services, two people involved in discussions said, without elaborating on candidates. That would address a relative weakness for Nissan as it tries to make cars “smarter and more connected,” one of the people said.
It is also working on an expanded strategy for all-battery and plug-in EVs for North American and Asian markets that will be for Nissan alone, they said.
