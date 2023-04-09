The eyes of whale sharks, the biggest fish on the planet, are able to see in the pitch-black deep sea due to a mutation in their retinas that causes night blindness in humans, a team of Japanese researchers has said.

The genetic mutation in the whale shark’s eyes activates visual pigments that sense blue light, the only color that reaches the deep sea, based on temperature changes, according to researchers from the National Institute of Genetics, Osaka Metropolitan University, Okinawa Churashima Foundation and the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research.

Whale sharks are known to swim near the surface of the ocean to feed on plankton, but they also dive into deep waters at depths of nearly 2,000 meters and much of their biology remains a mystery.