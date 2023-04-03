Japan will start hosting a series of ministerial meetings in the run-up to the Group of Seven summit in May, seeking to lead discussions over a range of issues that include Russia’s war on Ukraine, energy and food supply concerns and the global economy.

A total of 15 in-person ministerial gatherings are scheduled across Japan throughout this year, the most the country has hosted while holding the rotating presidency of the group of major industrialized nations.

Japan is chairing the G7 summit for the seventh time, with the unity of the group — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union — increasing its significance in the face of Russia’s military aggression and China’s growing assertiveness.