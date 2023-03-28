  • Kyodo

Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in South Korea, enters the South Korean Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Tuesday. | KYODO
South Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday lodged a protest with Japan over descriptions in new Japanese elementary school textbooks, summoning a senior diplomat of its neighboring country.

South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong called in Naoki Kumagai, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy, to express deep regret over Japan’s decision to authorize the use of textbooks that contained expressions about thorny issues related to territory and history, including its claims over a group of islets.

