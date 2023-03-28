Nomura Holdings, which snapped up thousands of employees when Lehman Brothers Holdings went under, is cautious about pouncing on the similar opportunity thrown up by the turmoil at Credit Suisse Group.

Any additions will be on a case-by-case basis and Nomura has no intention to buy any of Credit Suisse’s assets, according to Christopher Willcox, head of Nomura’s wholesale business.

“We’re not going to suddenly hire, you know, 30 people because they happen to become available out of a one-off event,” Willcox said in an interview in Tokyo. “Our plans have not changed as a result of Credit Suisse.”