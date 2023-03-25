The government plans to upgrade all eight of its Aegis destroyers by fiscal 2027 so that they can be installed with Tomahawk cruise missiles purchased from the United States, a government source said Saturday.

The move is intended to help Japan develop capabilities that can strike targets inside an adversary’s territory, amid North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats and China’s military rise.

According to the source, Japan plans to acquire the latest Tomahawk Block-5 missiles with a range of about 1,600 kilometers. The government has already announced a plan to purchase 400 Tomahawks, earmarking ¥211.3 billion ($1.6 billion) in the budget for fiscal 2023 starting April.