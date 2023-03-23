Cherry blossoms were in full bloom on Wednesday in central Tokyo, matching 2013, 2020 and 2021 as the second-earliest day of the year for them to have reached that stage since records began, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

More than 80% of the flowers on a Somei-Yoshino tree at Yasukuni Shrine, used by the agency as a yardstick to measure the progress of cherry blossoms, were in bloom, fulfilling the full-bloom criteria nine days earlier than average and five days earlier than in 2022.

The agency believes the flowering of trees in the capital was accelerated by temperatures having risen to around 20 degrees Celsius on several occasions since they began blooming on March 14.