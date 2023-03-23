Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se agreed Thursday to work closely when tackling issues related to North Korea — including Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear programs — Japanese government officials have confirmed.

During their talks in Tokyo, Hayashi and Kwon, who is the first South Korean unification minister to visit Japan since 2005, expressed a shared view that North Korea’s repeated missile tests are a “serious and imminent threat” to regional security.

It is planned that Kwon, who directs South Korea’s Pyongyang-related measures, will be in Japan for four days through Saturday. Ties between Tokyo and Seoul have improved since the South Korean government announced a resolution to a bilateral wartime labor dispute earlier this month.