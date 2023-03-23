Toshiba’s board on Thursday agreed to accept a buyout proposal from a consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the Nikkei business daily reported.
The JIP consortium last month submitted a binding buyout proposal backed by $10.6 billion in loan commitments from major banks. The final buyout proposal would include an equity portion of about ¥1 trillion
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.