  • Toshiba's board has agreed to accept a buyout proposal from a consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners. | REUTERS
    Toshiba's board has agreed to accept a buyout proposal from a consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Toshiba’s board on Thursday agreed to accept a buyout proposal from a consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the Nikkei business daily reported.

The JIP consortium last month submitted a binding buyout proposal backed by $10.6 billion in loan commitments from major banks. The final buyout proposal would include an equity portion of about ¥1 trillion

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW