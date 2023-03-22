  • The main store of Yamano Music in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district recorded the highest land price among surveyed locations across Japan at ¥53.8 million per square meter. | KYODO
    The main store of Yamano Music in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district recorded the highest land price among surveyed locations across Japan at ¥53.8 million per square meter. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The average price of land in Japan rose for the second straight year in 2022, with the rate of growth picking up, as demand for both residential and commercial use recovered following a fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Wednesday.

Land prices in all categories nationwide rose 1.6% from a year earlier as of Jan. 1, 2023, compared with a 0.6% increase in the previous year, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Prices for residential-use land in regional areas, excluding in the big cities of Sapporo, Sendai, Hiroshima and Fukuoka, marked the first rise in 28 years, increasing 0.4% from a year earlier.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED