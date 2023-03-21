On Wednesday, the European Commission is expected to publish new measures designed to crack down on greenwashing in product labels and advertisements. Among other provisions, the highly anticipated “Green Claims Directive” could force companies to be more transparent about the climate impacts of their products.

But what does greenwashing look like, and how common is it? A report released Tuesday by the Changing Markets Foundation, a Dutch environmental advocacy group, concludes that “greenwashing in the food sector is rampant.” The report finds that many environmentally friendly claims found on food labels and in advertising are exaggerated or unsubstantiated.

Over the past year, Changing Markets identified what it considers 53 examples of misleading green claims on food products and in marketing materials. Among the worst offenders were meat and dairy companies, whose products are responsible for the largest share of food-related greenhouse gas emissions. The food system contributes roughly a third of global emissions each year, much of it from raising and feeding livestock.