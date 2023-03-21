  • Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, as members of the World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus make a visit to the institute. | AFP-JIJI
A new analysis of samples taken from a market in Wuhan, China, during the early days of the pandemic are the strongest evidence yet that the COVID-19 virus jumped from animals to humans, some researchers say.

The samples found evidence of the presence of the novel coronavirus along with genetic material from multiple animals — including raccoon dogs, which are susceptible to the disease — according to a report published Monday on the Zenodo.org open science website, which builds a case for the Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market as the epicenter of the pandemic.

In some samples there was more animal genetic material than human genetic material indicating possible SARS-CoV-2 infections in animals, the report says. Like many studies released quickly during the pandemic, it has not yet undergone review by the scientific community.

