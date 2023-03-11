Nearly 60% of South Koreans said they are against a move to resolve a wartime labor row between the country and Japan that would see Seoul compensate former Korean laborers, a public opinion poll has found.

The result by Gallup Korea released Friday reflects public antagonism toward the resolution, which would not require direct payments from Japanese companies, regarding alleged forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

The survey found 59% of respondents are opposed to the plan as they believe it provides no apology or reparations from Japan, while 35% said the solution will help bilateral relations and national interests.