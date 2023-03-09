Around 70% of flight attendants in Japan have reported that photos had been or likely had been taken of them secretly, an aviation trade union said Thursday, calling for tougher penalties against the act.

Thirty-eight percent of respondents said their pictures had been secretly taken, while 33% said they were not sure but “believe” it has happened, with the combined result rising 9 percentage points from the previous survey in 2019, according to the Japan Federation of Aviation Industry Unions.

While most cabin crew reported face and full body pictures had been taken, others replied that they were “upskirted” or had their chest or behind photographed.