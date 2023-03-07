Sea otters, one of the most popular attractions at Japanese aquariums, are in danger of disappearing.

Only three remain in captivity, and they are too old to breed. Imports of the endangered species from the United States, their main habitat, meanwhile, have been cut off due to stricter regulations.

In the peak year of 1994, there were 122 of the crowd-pleasing sea mammals in 28 aquariums across the country. Now only two female and one male captive otter live in two facilities.