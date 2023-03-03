Former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi pledged Friday to quit as a lawmaker if a document indicating political pressure was put on broadcasters, made public by an opposition member of parliament, is proven to be authentic.

Her remarks came a day after Hiroyuki Konishi, a lawmaker of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, revealed the document suggesting the administration of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was eager to intervene in the freedom of broadcasting.

The document claims that between 2014 and 2015, the government led by Abe urged the internal affairs ministry to change its interpretation of “political fairness” under the broadcasting law. Takaichi was the minister in charge of the matter at that time.