A first-year junior high school student in the city of Hiroshima attacked a classmate with a knife on Friday, the city’s board of education said, with the attacker saying he picked his victim at random.

The victim, also a first-year student, sustained minor injuries on his left arm.

Local media reports quoted the board of education as saying that the student slashed another student at around 8:15 a.m. in a bathroom at the school, using a knife he is believed to have brought from home.