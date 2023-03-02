The number of suicides among school students in Japan rose by 39 in 2022 from a year earlier to a record high of 512, according to preliminary education ministry data.

Of the total, 17 elementary school students died, 143 in junior high school and 352 in senior high school. Suicides by high school boys were notably higher, up 38 to 207.

The 2022 figure was the highest since comparable data became available in 1980, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.