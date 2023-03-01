Researchers at Tohoku University may have found a way to predict a pregnant woman’s likelihood of experiencing postpartum depression via blood analysis.
A recent study found that women with postpartum depression displayed contrasting changes in their levels of 37 metabolites — which are involved in the body’s metabolism and energy-generating mechanisms — during pregnancy and the month after delivery compared with women who don't have the condition.
Specifically, pregnant women with a high chance of having postpartum depression had decreased levels of cytosine and increased levels of erythrulose during pregnancy compared with those without.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.