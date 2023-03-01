Police arrested a suspect who is believed to be a teenager on suspicion of attempted murder after a 60-year-old teacher was stabbed Wednesday at a junior high school in Toda, Saitama Prefecture.

Police received a call at around 12:25 p.m. reporting that a man with a knife stabbed another man at Misasa Junior High School.

The teacher was stabbed a couple of times on the upper part of his body as he tried to seize the suspect. He was conscious when he was taken to hospital and the injuries were not life-threatening, according to the city's board of education.