The operator of a century-old ryokan (traditional inn) in southwestern Japan on Tuesday admitted to telling staff not to regularly change its hot-spring bathwater, which led to levels of legionella bacteria as much as 3,700 times over standard limits.

“Management of the bathwater became inadequate from December 2019 and even more careless with the sharp drop in customers due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Makoto Yamada, head of the operator of the Daimaru Besso inn in Chikushino, Fukuoka Prefecture, during a news conference in which he apologized for the incident.

The Fukuoka prefectural government has found that the inn only changed the bathwater twice yearly. A local ordinance says hot-spring bathwater should be changed at least once a week.