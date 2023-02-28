  • Dentsu and five other firms face criminal charges over Olympic Games bid-rigging. | REUTERS
  Reuters, Kyodo

The Fair Trade Commission said on Tuesday it filed criminal complaints against Dentsu and five other firms as well as seven individuals over alleged bid-rigging on contracts for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The complaint marks the latest development in months of investigations into alleged corruption in the planning and sponsorship of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Games, held in 2021 after a pandemic-driven postponement.

“We determined that this is a malicious and serious case that will have a broad impact on people’s lives,” FTC investigator Go Okumura told a media briefing.

