Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday rallied fellow members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to push for victory in nationwide local elections in April, in remarks made at a party congress in Tokyo.

Speaking on four upcoming by-elections for the House of Representatives planned for April 23, including one for the seat formerly held by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kishida pledged that the party will aim to maintain the seats currently under LDP control.

“Building on the achievements of the 10 years of progress made under former Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, it is now time to take a new step toward another 10 years,” Kishida, who doubles as LDP president, said during the meeting to announce the party’s manifesto for this year.