  • Supporters of a plaintiff of a lawsuit concerning forced sterilization gather in the city of Shizuoka prior to the court's handing down of a ruling on Friday. | KYODO
Shizuoka – A Japanese court on Friday ordered the government to pay damages to a hearing-impaired woman who underwent forced sterilization under a now-defunct eugenics protection law, the fourth such ruling.

The Shizuoka District Court found the 1948 law unconstitutional and awarded ¥16.5 million ($123,000) to the plaintiff, a resident of the prefecture, who filed the lawsuit in 2019 claiming she underwent sterilization surgery in 1970.

It is the fourth case in which damages have been awarded over forced sterilization, following rulings by the Tokyo and Osaka high courts and the Kumamoto District Court.

