Japan is considering a fresh coronavirus vaccine rollout from May, starting with the elderly and other vulnerable members of society, health ministry officials said Wednesday.

The government plans to expand the target from September to members of the public over 5 years old who have completed two rounds of vaccinations, the officials said. It is expected to decide on the new policy around early March.

The new inoculation drive comes despite the government’s decision to downgrade the legal status of COVID-19 to the same category as common infectious diseases like seasonal flu. The downgrade takes effect May 8.