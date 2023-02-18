A Chinese naval helicopter approached a Japanese research ship within the country’s exclusive economic zone in the East China Sea, the Fisheries Agency has said.

The Japanese government told the Chinese government through a diplomatic channel that the incident on Friday was regrettable and Beijing should prevent any similar occurrences in the future, the agency said.

Coming from behind the Yoko Maru of the fisheries research and education agency, the helicopter reached a point roughly 150-200 meters from the vessel and more than 30 meters above the sea in waters northwest of Okinawa around 10:47 a.m. Friday before flying away, the Fisheries Agency said.