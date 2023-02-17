  • Kyodo

Shinichi Ueno, former president of ADK Holdings, enters the Tokyo District Court on Friday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
The former president of major Japanese advertising agency ADK Holdings admitted in a court hearing Friday to having bribed a Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive in connection with the 2021 sporting event.

At the Tokyo District Court, Shinichi Ueno, 69, admitted to providing a total of around ¥14 million ($104,000) to Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, who exercised influence over the committee’s marketing division and has been indicted four times for receiving bribes.

