The former president of major Japanese advertising agency ADK Holdings admitted in a court hearing Friday to having bribed a Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive in connection with the 2021 sporting event.
At the Tokyo District Court, Shinichi Ueno, 69, admitted to providing a total of around ¥14 million ($104,000) to Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, who exercised influence over the committee’s marketing division and has been indicted four times for receiving bribes.
