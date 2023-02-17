Germany wants to intensify cooperation with Japan to help secure supplies of raw materials as part of a wider effort to make supply chains more resilient and avoid over-reliance on single countries.

Raw material security and linking the two nations’ strategies will top the agenda at upcoming talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday during a visit to the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources in Hanover.

“At the latest with the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine, we have learned that we must do everything possible not to be dependent on supply chains that we cannot sufficiently influence,” Scholz said.