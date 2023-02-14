High-ranking diplomats from Japan and South Korea said Monday that the two countries support the U.S. response to a suspected Chinese spy balloon, adding that no country is allowed to infringe on another’s territorial sovereignty.

Following a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Washington, Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and their South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun-dong voiced the shared position of Tokyo and Seoul, amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing since the balloon was shot down by the U.S. military earlier in the month.

“I explained at the meeting today that Japan supports the position of the U.S.,” Mori said during a joint news conference with the two senior diplomats. “We will keep in touch and we look forward to receiving more information.”