Boeing has delivered the last unit of its decadeslong staple 747 model, with representatives of Japan Airlines attending a farewell event as the biggest operator of the planes worldwide.

The U.S. aircraft giant handed over the final 747 unit — the 1,574th since production began in 1967 — to U.S. cargo airline Atlas Air at a factory in Washington state on Jan. 31, packed with thousands of participants.

The airplane “shrank the world, and revolutionized travel and air cargo as the first wide-body,” Stan Deal, chief of Boeing’s commercial airplane business, said. The plane can accommodate more than 500 seats and was the first passenger airplane to have two aisles.